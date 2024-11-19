Sports

Podcast: A Sam Darnold bounceback + a Tim Brewster comeback

Former Gophers football coach Tim Brewster is back in the news and back as a head coach for the first time since being let go in Minnesota in 2010. And Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a review of the film and Rand’s hot takes.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 19, 2024 at 2:22PM
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) runs off the field at the end of the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, November 17, 2024. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ • carlos.gonzalez@startribune.com (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a rare story that has returned to him instead of fleeing like so many others. Former Gophers football coach Tim Brewster is back in the news and back as a head coach for the first time since being let go in Minnesota in 2010. He is the interim coach at Charlotte after their coach was fired. And yes, Brewster still has many of us (myself included) blocked on Twitter.

7:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a review of the film and Rand’s hot takes. Should the Vikings sit Aaron Jones to get him healthy? And what did we see from a reconfigured offensive line?

27:00: Vikings poetry is in fine form.

38:00: The Wild are getting healthy again.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More

Daily Delivery

Podcast: A Sam Darnold bounceback + a Tim Brewster comeback

card image

Former Gophers football coach Tim Brewster is back in the news and back as a head coach for the first time since being let go in Minnesota in 2010. And Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a review of the film and Rand’s hot takes.

Colleges

Minnesota quarterbacks uncorked

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image

High Schools

Talented running back is the Star Tribune's All-Minnesota Player of the Year

card image