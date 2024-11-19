Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a rare story that has returned to him instead of fleeing like so many others. Former Gophers football coach Tim Brewster is back in the news and back as a head coach for the first time since being let go in Minnesota in 2010. He is the interim coach at Charlotte after their coach was fired. And yes, Brewster still has many of us (myself included) blocked on Twitter.
Podcast: A Sam Darnold bounceback + a Tim Brewster comeback
7:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a review of the film and Rand’s hot takes. Should the Vikings sit Aaron Jones to get him healthy? And what did we see from a reconfigured offensive line?
27:00: Vikings poetry is in fine form.
38:00: The Wild are getting healthy again.
