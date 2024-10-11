Sports

Podcast: A Lynx win for the ages; La Velle E. Neal on Twins sale and Sam Darnold

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 11, 2024 at 2:04PM
Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) shouted “We’re here” to the crowd as she walked off the court at the end of the game. The Minnesota Lynx came from behind to defeat the New York Liberty 95-93 in overtime, (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Minnesota Lynx, who rallied from 15 points down midway through the fourth quarter to defeat the New York Liberty 95-93 in overtime of Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Thursday. They had just a 0.8% chance to win the game at one point, but they persevered to pull off one of the greatest wins in Minnesota sports history.

7:00: The Wild earned a 3-2 win over Columbus in their opener Thursday, the kind of victory they will need more of this season.

11:00: La Velle E. Neal III on Twins ownership, Sam Darnold and Bill Guerin.

29:00: Vikings fans are made at Kirk Herbstreit.

