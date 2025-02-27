Podcast: A damaging loss for Gophers women’s hoops; La Velle E. Neal on Twins sale

Sports

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Gophers women’s basketball team’s loss to Washington on Wednesday, a blow to their NCAA tourney hopes. La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand on three subjects for their weekly debate segment.

Minnesota forward Mallory Heyer (24) shoots over Washington guard Teagan Brown (5) on Wednesday. (Abbie Parr)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Gophers women’s basketball team’s loss to Washington on Wednesday, a blow to their NCAA tourney hopes. Minnesota lacks impressive victories this season and fell to 8-9 in conference play with the home loss. Plus Rand notes that Detroit has won eight straight games, meaning the Pistons are very likely to give up their first-round pick to the Timberwolves in the 2025 draft.

10:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand on three subjects for their weekly debate segment: the impact of Justin Ishbia leaving the Twins ownership picture; whether the Gophers men’s basketball team will even reach the Big Ten tournament; and whether the Vikings will use the franchise tag on Sam Darnold.

28:00: Players love the Vikings.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

