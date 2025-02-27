Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Gophers women’s basketball team’s loss to Washington on Wednesday, a blow to their NCAA tourney hopes. Minnesota lacks impressive victories this season and fell to 8-9 in conference play with the home loss. Plus Rand notes that Detroit has won eight straight games, meaning the Pistons are very likely to give up their first-round pick to the Timberwolves in the 2025 draft.
Podcast: A damaging loss for Gophers women’s hoops; La Velle E. Neal on Twins sale
10:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand on three subjects for their weekly debate segment: the impact of Justin Ishbia leaving the Twins ownership picture; whether the Gophers men’s basketball team will even reach the Big Ten tournament; and whether the Vikings will use the franchise tag on Sam Darnold.
28:00: Players love the Vikings.
