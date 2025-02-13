Sports

Podcast: A bad loss for Wolves; an apology for ex-Vikings coordinator Ed Donatell?

Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves' 103-101 loss to a Bucks team that was missing its two best players. Sure, Minnesota is also shorthanded. But this was a loss they couldn’t afford, and it came on a night where Anthony Edwards shot a dreadful 10 for 33.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 13, 2025 at 4:13PM
Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell watches from the sidelines in the second quarter of an NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis
Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell watches from the sidelines during a game in 2022. (Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

9:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment. Their topics: The impact of the Wolves ownership decision; a move they want the Twins to make before spring training is over; and whether we owe Ed Donatell an apology.

26:00: Listeners weigh in on Donatell and the Twins, plus a note about Vikings free agency.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

