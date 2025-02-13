Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves' 103-101 loss to a Bucks team that was missing its two best players. Sure, Minnesota is also shorthanded. But this was a loss they couldn’t afford, and it came on a night where Anthony Edwards shot a dreadful 10 for 33.
Podcast: A bad loss for Wolves; an apology for ex-Vikings coordinator Ed Donatell?
9:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment. Their topics: The impact of the Wolves ownership decision; a move they want the Twins to make before spring training is over; and whether we owe Ed Donatell an apology.
26:00: Listeners weigh in on Donatell and the Twins, plus a note about Vikings free agency.
