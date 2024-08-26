Andrew Krammer, Ben Goessling and Michael Rand bring you the latest episode from the Minnesota State Fair, where they braved the sweltering Monday heat to mingle with listeners and deliver a live podcast recording.
Podcast: 53-man roster projections and predictions for the Vikings season
On Monday’s Access Vikings podcast, which was recorded live on location at the Minnesota State Fair, the crew tried to sort out who is staying and going ahead of Tuesday’s roster cuts. And just how good could Sam Darnold be this season?
Projections for the 53-man roster were a big topic of discussion, particularly which slow-to-develop members of the 2022 draft class will or won’t make the cut.
Plus they took a swing at deciding how many wins the Vikings will end up with this year. That question largely depends on what you think of quarterback Sam Darnold.
And at the end, Minnesota Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal joined the party to talk about his beloved Bears.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Previous episodes of the podcast are here.
Center fielder Byron Buxton, out since Aug. 12 because of a sore hip, won’t be activated until the Twins are sure he can play the outfield again, manager Rocco Baldelli said.