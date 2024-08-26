Sports

Podcast: 53-man roster projections and predictions for the Vikings season

On Monday’s Access Vikings podcast, which was recorded live on location at the Minnesota State Fair, the crew tried to sort out who is staying and going ahead of Tuesday’s roster cuts. And just how good could Sam Darnold be this season?

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 26, 2024 at 10:07PM
Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is a key to the season. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Andrew Krammer, Ben Goessling and Michael Rand bring you the latest episode from the Minnesota State Fair, where they braved the sweltering Monday heat to mingle with listeners and deliver a live podcast recording.

Projections for the 53-man roster were a big topic of discussion, particularly which slow-to-develop members of the 2022 draft class will or won’t make the cut.

Plus they took a swing at deciding how many wins the Vikings will end up with this year. That question largely depends on what you think of quarterback Sam Darnold.

And at the end, Minnesota Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal joined the party to talk about his beloved Bears.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts|

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

See More

More from Sports

See More
Twins

Twins’ Byron Buxton expected to go on rehab assignment with Saints this week

card image

Center fielder Byron Buxton, out since Aug. 12 because of a sore hip, won’t be activated until the Twins are sure he can play the outfield again, manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Vikings

Vikings cut seventh-round draft pick DeWayne McBride; guard Dalton Risner heading for injured reserve

card image
Vikings

Souhan: With this roster, Vikings coaches will need to excel for team to win

Staff headshot
Jim Souhan
card image