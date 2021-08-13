Van Holmgren, of Plymouth, defeated Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 4 and 3 in the round of 32 at the U.S. Amateur Championship at Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club.

Earlier in the week, Holmgren had tied for seventh in stroke play with rounds of 66 and 70 for a 135 total to make the cut for match play.

Holmgren, who completed his senior year at Florida Gulf Coast last spring, had beaten Maxwell Moldovan, of Uniontown, Ohio, 3 and 2 in the round of 64 in his first match of the day.

Gunnar Broin, of Chanhassen, the only other Minnesotan in the round of 64, lost 3 and 1 to Trent Phillips, of Boiling Springs, S.C. .

Two golfers to be enshrined

The Minnesota Golf Hall of Fame announced that Carson Lee Herron, posthumously, and Sammy Schmitz, 40, of Hudson, Wis., will be its 2021 inductees. The ceremony will be held Nov. 1 at Oak Ridge Country Club in Hopkins.

Herron helped form the Gophers' first golf team and was the first golfer to earn a varsity letter in 1925. He was a three-time medalist at the MGA State Amateur Championship. Herron joins two of his descendants in the state's Golf Hall of Fame: granddaughter Alissa (Herron) Super, Class of 2015, and grandson Tim Herron, Class of 2017.

Schmitz, a native of Farmington, has won two Minnesota Public Links Championships, in 2012 and 2013; three MGA Mid-Amateur titles, in 2011-12 and 2016; and two MGA match-play titles in 2012 and 2018. He also won the 2015 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship.

Etc.

• The Gophers led all Division I programs with eight track and field and cross-country runners named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-America teams. Alec Basten and Bethany Hasz made the first team for the second straight year, Teddy Frid the second team, and Owen Hoeft, Abby Kohut-Jackson, Val Larson, Kaleb Siekmeier and Amira Young the third team.

• Former Gophers goalie Mat Robson signed a one-year deal with AHL's Rochester Americans.

• Hermantown defenseman Ty Hanson, who had nine goals and 20 assists as a sophomore last season, announced on Twitter he has committed to Minnesota Duluth.

• Terry Ganley, longtime Gophers swimming coach, will serve as grand marshal for the University of Minnesota's football homecoming parade on Sept. 24.