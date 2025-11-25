Plymouth officer shoots armed man during overnight domestic disturbance, police say

A Plymouth officer responding to a reported domestic disturbance early Tuesday shot and wounded a man who police say was armed.
The shooting occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. outside a home in the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane N., a police statement read.
The man was knocking on an apartment window and was soon confronted by the officer in the parking lot, the statement continued.
The man, armed with a handgun, was shot by the officer, the statement added. Police did not address what prompted the officer to shoot him.
Officers detained the man and gave him immediate medical aid before the suspect was taken by emergency responders to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, the statement noted.
Police said late Tuesday afternoon that the man was in stable condition. His identity has yet to be released.
The officer was not injured and will be placed on critical incident leave, which is standard procedure.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation and is expected to release further information in the coming days.