Twin Cities Suburbs

Plymouth officer shoots armed man during overnight domestic disturbance, police say

The shooting occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. in an apartment building parking lot, police said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 25, 2025 at 5:31PM
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation and is expected to release further information in the coming days. (Plymouth Police Department)

A Plymouth officer responding to a reported domestic disturbance early Tuesday shot and wounded a man who police say was armed.

The shooting occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. outside a home in the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane N., a police statement read.

The man was knocking on an apartment window and was soon confronted by the officer in the parking lot, the statement continued.

The man, armed with a handgun, was shot by the officer, the statement added. Police did not address what prompted the officer to shoot him.

Officers detained the man and gave him immediate medical aid before the suspect was taken by emergency responders to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, the statement noted.

Police said late Tuesday afternoon that the man was in stable condition. His identity has yet to be released.

The officer was not injured and will be placed on critical incident leave, which is standard procedure.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation and is expected to release further information in the coming days.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Sidewalk chalk is legal once again in the city of Anoka

Colored chalk on sidewalk.
Jessica Armbruster — Getty Images/iStockphoto/The Minnesota Star Tribune

A 2021 ban on chalk art, among other displays on public property, drew national attention and protests over free speech.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Plymouth officer shoots armed man during overnight domestic disturbance, police say

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

South St. Paul to tear down symbol of stockyard days

card image