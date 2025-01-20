Plymouth city leaders and the City Council say they are standing behind Public Safety Director Erik Fadden, even after unions representing police sergeants and officers say members took a “no confidence” vote against him and sent a letter to the city.
Plymouth city leaders stand behind police chief despite vote of ‘no confidence’
The unions representing sergeants and officers took a vote last week and delivered a letter outlining 10 concerns about the police department to the city.
The Police Officer Local 18 and Sergeant Union 34 delivered the letter to the city last week. On Monday, Fadden stood firm in his commitment to the job.
“I care deeply about the staff who make up the Plymouth Police Department,” Fadden said in an email to the Minnesota Star Tribune. “They love Plymouth and are dedicated to serving all who live and work in this community. While I’m discouraged by the letter, I remain committed to fostering communication, collaboration, teamwork and respect as we move forward together.”
Fadden is a 20-year veteran of the west metro city’s police department and was appointed as chief in 2021.
“Chief Fadden’s mission is to foster a department of mutual respect, with a dedication to teamwork and a focus on excellence in day-to-day work,” the city said in an email sent to subscribers Sunday night. “Plymouth City Council and city leaders are supportive of the Plymouth Public Safety Department, Police Department leadership and Plymouth police officers — and this unwavering support continues.”
In the letter, members of both unions said they were “deeply concerned” about the future of the department and the ability to provide superior service to the community of more than 80,000 residents.
Specifically, the unions expressed 10 concerns, including about the chief’s absence or ineffective leadership and decision-making. The letter also said there were concerns about failures to recruit and retain quality candidates, a lack of clear vision or mission for the department, a fear of retaliation and a culture of mistrust.
“It is imperative that steps be taken to improve in the above areas,” part of the letter said. “The union’s intent is to send a clear and unambiguous message” and work in a collaborative fashion with city leadership. “Our department needs to take priority and no longer continue in a downward trajectory. We are certain we can succeed, and our membership is committed to working toward that goal.”
Like many police departments, Plymouth is not alone in its efforts to attract and retain officers, the city’s statement said. The statement was posed Sunday for “the sake of transparency with the public/Plymouth residents,” the city said.
“The City of Plymouth has directed significant public resources toward police department employees in recent years,” including salaries, additional leave benefits, mental health support, financial support for educational advancement and physical fitness and wellness initiatives and opportunities, along with efforts to work collaboratively on a labor-management committee. “The City of Plymouth remains committed to these efforts and looks forward to working with union bargaining groups on continued progress in these areas in order to meet the needs of the community.”
Apple Valley police find vehicle of missing man who may be experiencing mental health crisis
The man’s vehicle was found in Superior, Wis., after he went missing while on the job for Domino’s in Apple Valley.