An early morning fire at a Plymouth apartment complex has left one person dead and temporarily displaced other residents.

A news release from the city said that Plymouth firefighters responded at around 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a report of smoke at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane N. They found an apartment unit engulfed in flames.

One occupant is dead. That person's name has not been released.

Officials evacuated the building and shut off its water as firefighters worked to make sure the fire is out. The American Red Cross was called to help displaced residents, but it's unclear how many residents were evacuated

Fire Department investigators are working to determine the fire's cause.