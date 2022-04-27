A 54-year-old Woodbury woman intends to plead guilty to striking and killing a man standing on the shoulder of an east metro interstate in exchange for a sentence that includes no prison time.

Brenda L. Hafemann reached the plea agreement Monday in Washington County District Court in connection with hitting Randy Kopesky on Nov. 3, 2019, as he stood next to his SUV and trailer, which were parked on the shoulder of Interstate 94 near the St. Croix rest area.

Kopesky was a former mayor of Lakeland Shores and was serving as a City Council member at the time of his death.

The plea agreement came one day before Hafemann's jury trial was to start. The deal calls for her to admit to criminal vehicular homicide, be put on probation and have a four-year prison sentence set aside for five years. During her probation, she will be barred from driving "regardless of license status," the plea document reads.

The terms of the agreement will be presented to Judge Douglas Meslow for his approval at sentencing, scheduled for Sept. 9.

The felony complaint against Hafemann and other court records spanning the past many years reveal numerous crashes, driving complaints and citations in Minnesota and Wisconsin. From 2015 until 2019, law enforcement confirmed that Hafemann's vehicle was involved in more than 30 driving complaints or traffic stops. Among them were three nonfatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 before the one that killed Kopesky.

Just days before the I-94 crash, Hafemann was convicted of careless driving stemming from a traffic incident in Woodbury in September 2019.

In Minnesota, she has been convicted three times since 2010 for speeding and once for driving while her license was suspended. Court records in Wisconsin show a conviction this spring for inattentive driving and another in 2017 for driving without a valid license.

According to the complaint involving Kopesky's death:

Hafemann was heading west on I-94 in light traffic about 8:50 a.m., when her car went onto the shoulder by more than 3 feet and struck the parked SUV, the trailer hauling four snowmobiles and Kopesky as he stood on the driver's side of his vehicle.

She continued to drive for more than a third of a mile before stopping and going in reverse closer to the crash scene.