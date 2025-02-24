A Bloomington man pleaded guilty to murdering an acquaintance outside of a birthday party in Edina in 2023 after he first called 911 and told police he was defending himself.
Guilty plea: Bloomington man faces 25-year prison sentence in Edina shooting that left one dead
Kayvon Julian-Breaun Madison pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Darien Roberson.
Kayvon Julian-Breaun Madison, 23, gave a straight plea last week in Hennepin County District Court and faces a 25-year prison sentence. Madison admitted to shooting Darien Roberson, 23, in a strip mall parking lot just east of France Avenue in the 3500 block of W. 70th Street.
Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty filed a motion for an upward sentence in the case because the shooting happened in public. “Mr. Roberson attempted to end the interaction between himself and Mr. Madison multiple times. He should have made it home safely. He should still be alive,” Moriarty said in a statement.
Madison’s attorney, Frederick Goetz, said immediately after the guilty plea there was a hearing on the motion. Judge Juan Hoyos will determine if the crime merits a departure from the state’s guidelines at sentencing.
Witness interviews and surveillance video taken from the scene contradicted Madison’s self-defense claim.
According to court and police documents:
On Dec. 2, 2023, Roberson and Madison attended a birthday party but were not “close friends.” After the party, they left at the same time, and Roberson snapped a few photos of Madison with other friends. At this point, Madison allegedly began taunting Roberson about a friend who died of an overdose.
Roberson and Madison began arguing, and Roberson tried to walk away. Madison continued to pursue him, eventually putting his fingers in Roberson’s face. When Roberson slapped his hand away, Madison shot him five times — including in the face and neck — with a Glock handgun. Several people in the parking lot surrounded Madison.
Madison then called 911 and said he had shot someone who was “coming at me.”
When police arrived on the scene, Roberson had no pulse and was declared dead. Witness statements and surveillance video from the parking lot countered Madison’s allegation.
Under Minnesota sentencing guidelines Madison could be released in 17 years with good behavior.
Minnesota officials say they need more time to expunge some criminal records, a process that was supposed to start Jan. 1 under the Clean Slate Act.