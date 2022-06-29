If no audio player appears, click here.
Opinion
Playing Politics: What matters most from Jan. 6 hearing
Witness Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony included several revelations. Hear the "Playing Politics" analysis from WCCO Radio's Chad Hartman and the Star Tribune Editorial Board's D.J. Tice and John Rash.
Michelle Cottle
Cassidy Hutchinson did her job
Others who could tell the country what they know about Trump's behavior still cower in the shadows.
Noah Feldman
Supreme Court is eroding the wall between church and state
It discards an old test and replaces it with — well, let's see here …
the Editorial Board of the Wall Street Journal
Another touchdown for religious liberty from the Supreme Court
No establishment of religion, but free expression thereof, as the founders intended.
Lindsey Port and Jamie Long
Session failure makes case for full-time Legislature
The change would help our government meet the needs of our modern state.