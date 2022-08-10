If audio player does not appear, click here.
Playing Politics: Takeaways from Omar's narrow victory
The Fifth District representative barely beat her DFL challenger. Hear the "Playing Politics" analysis from WCCO Radio's Chad Hartman and the Star Tribune Editorial Board's Patricia Lopez and John Rash.
Editorial
Close win carries a message for Omar
Public safety remains a critical issue in Fifth District and in the Hennepin County attorney's race.
the editors of Bloomberg Opinion
After Mar-a-Lago search, the public deserves some answers
The Justice Department must level with the public about the broad contours of the probe and divulge why such aggressive action was necessary.
Bobby Ghosh
Democracies can weather prosecutions of former presidents
The U.S. has been a laggard in an important measure of freedom: holding former leaders accountable to the law.
David McGrath
Biden should consider pardoning Trump — for the sake of our nation
The wisdom of such a move grew clear in the years after Ford did it for Nixon.