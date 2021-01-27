If you don't see an audio player, click here.
Steve Sack
Opinion Exchange
Why does the secession keep coming up in Texas?
It would be unconstitutional and a bad idea for several other reasons.
Letters
Readers Write: Vaccine registration, senior living, the state budget, $15 minimum wage
Better, but could yet be improved.
Editorial
Minnesota puts the heat on vaccine providers
In addition to new data on shots given, Walz calls on them to move the process along more quickly.
Heather Keeler, Jen McEwen and Mary Kunesh
Next up for Biden: Stop Line 3
The work doesn't stop with the Keystone XL pipeline. We must prevent catastrophe.