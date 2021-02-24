If you don't see the audio player, click here.
More From Opinion
Steve Sack
Opinion Exchange
Ahmaud Arbery's 2020 death came before focus shifted to police
His case should serve as a reminder of the depth of racism in America.
Letters
Readers Write: COVID vaccine allocation, Line 3 pipeline
We'd stand in line if we could find it.
Editorial
Meatpackers deserve workers' comp protection
Instead, all 935 COVID claims filed in state since pandemic began have been denied.
Curtis Dahlin
Counterpoint: Fallen settlers, soldiers missing from Dakota land story
Those 114 acres are essentially the site of a large cemetery; it has a shared history.