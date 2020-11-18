If you don't see an audio player, click here.
Editorial
'This isn't a drill': Spread of virus requires action, sacrifice
It's packing a hard punch in Minnesota, and the governor's moves are necessary.
Jay Ambrose
Believe it or not, Trump deserves credit for the surprisingly good vaccine news
Finding a vaccine would normally take four to 15 years, if one is found at all.
Steve Sack
Hans Lee
City folk have much to learn about country folk
The only way we will get past our divisions is to listen to each other.
John Mattsen
Country folk have much to learn about city folk
Why isn't ending this divisiveness a priority for both political parties?