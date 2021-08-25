If you don't see an audio player, click here.
More From Opinion
Opinion
Playing Politics: Biden's deadline dilemma
The president is pressed by allies and lawmakers to extend the Afghanistan withdrawal date past Aug. 31. Hear the "Playing Politics" analysis from WCCO Radio's Chad Hartman and the Star Tribune Editorial Board's Denise Johnson and John Rash.
Ramesh Ponnuru, Bloomberg Opinion
Why Biden's honeymoon is over
Even for his adoring liberal press, it ended in Kabul.
the Detroit News Editorial Board
If you love Trump, get his vaccine
Operation Warp Speed's success is the signature accomplishment of his presidency.
Opinion
Philadelphia's murder problem
The city needs better clearance rates and more trust from witnesses that it's seeking justice.
Anna Kvinge
'Sharenting' is dangerous and schools shouldn't encourage it
Our digital addiction has vast consequences.