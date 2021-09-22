If you don't see an audio player, click here.
Show some bipartisanship in St. Paul
It was encouraging to hear new state Senate leaders refer to "Purple Caucus."
James Trice
Counterpoint: A clean energy future won't burn garbage
How can incineration, which puts toxins into the air, be part of a clean solution?
Editorial
Biden's unforced COVID miscues
Is the president heeding his scientific experts or political advisers? It's unfortunately unclear.
Sharon Sayles Belton, Mike Goze, Robert Bruininks, Doris Baylor, Sharon Smith-Akinsanya and Gloria Freeman
No plan should inspire a 'no' vote
The path to City Question 2 has been confusing from the start, and passing it won't clear things up.
Katie Jones
Change begins with a 'yes' vote
I've spoken with constituents in the 10th Ward, and passing City Question 2 is the best way forward.