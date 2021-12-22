If you don't see a video player, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Opinion
Playing Politics: A turbulent 2021
A very vexing year heading into crucial midterm and state elections. Hear the "Playing Politics" analysis from WCCO Radio's Chad Hartman and the Star Tribune Editorial Board's Scott Gillespie and John Rash.
Todd Gibbons
How do we avoid the next debt limit debacle?
Congress must ensure that the issue cannot be used as a tool of partisan politics.
Anupam B. Jena and Christopher M. Worsham
More information isn't going to win over the unvaccinated
Incentives do work, however — both positive and negative ones — because they do not force people to change their beliefs.
Letters
Readers Write: Big Pharma's benefits, state surplus, the economy, Build Back Better
Big Pharma saved us all.