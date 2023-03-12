A fiery plane crash late Saturday in Eden Prairie sent three people to HCMC, Eden Prairie police said.

The crash happened about 9:40 p.m. west of Spring Road near the Flying Cloud Airport, according to police.

The plane was "fully engulfed in flames," and Eden Prairie police and fire crews responded. At the site, three people were found inside the plane and taken to HCMC in Minneapolis with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, police said.

The crash resulted in no other injuries or property damage, authorities added.

Police had Spring Road closed from Eden Prairie Road and Mitchell Road in the north to Charlson Road in the south so "the area can be secured for investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board."