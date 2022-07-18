A Plainview, Minn., woman died Saturday night after the motorcycle on which she was a passenger swerved to avoid a deer in the road, according to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office.

Rebecca Kahn, 40, died at the scene. The accident happened shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday on 350th Avenue in Hyde Park Township, a few miles southeast of Zumbro Falls.

The driver of the motorcycle, Brock Kahn, 44, also of Plainview, was taken to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for treatment of minor injuries.