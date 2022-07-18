A Plainview, Minn., woman died Saturday night after the motorcycle on which she was a passenger swerved to avoid a deer in the road, according to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office.
Rebecca Kahn, 40, died at the scene. The accident happened shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday on 350th Avenue in Hyde Park Township, a few miles southeast of Zumbro Falls.
The driver of the motorcycle, Brock Kahn, 44, also of Plainview, was taken to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for treatment of minor injuries.
Plainview woman dies in motorcycle accident
