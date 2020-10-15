Heat makes things tough for birds.
In Phoenix the temperature has reached 100 degrees on half of the days so far this year.
Global methane emissions are up this year. Methane is several times more damaging to the climate than carbon dioxide. Emissions have risen 32 percent.
Warming has killed half of the coral on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.
Recovery might not happen.
September was the warmest on record for Earth. That just might push us into the hottest year ever.
This comes from the Energy and Environment page of The Washington Post.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Wingnut
Home & Garden
Here is a cardinal nest
Friction holds it together
Home & Garden
Bird migration report
Good to better upcoming
Home & Garden
Pity the birds in Phoenix
Birds don't like it any better than people do.
Home & Garden
Birds: heavy migration tonight
And Tuesday, with good birding possible on following mornings
Home & Garden
Migration prediction
Heavy on Monday and Tuesday nights