Heat makes things tough for birds.

In Phoenix the temperature has reached 100 degrees on half of the days so far this year.

Global methane emissions are up this year. Methane is several times more damaging to the climate than carbon dioxide. Emissions have risen 32 percent.

Warming has killed half of the coral on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

Recovery might not happen.

September was the warmest on record for Earth. That just might push us into the hottest year ever.

This comes from the Energy and Environment page of The Washington Post.