One man died and two others were injured in a chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles Thursday morning on a highway in southwestern Minnesota.

A pickup truck driver headed north on Hwy. 71 rear-ended a dump truck that has stopped near Cottonwood County Road 41 south of Sanborn, Minn. The impact pushed the dump truck into another vehicle that had also stopped, the State Patrol said.

Roads were dry when the crash occurred about 11:50 a.m., the patrol said.

The pickup truck driver, identified as Ryan Klenken, 37, of Reading, Minn., was pronounced dead at the scene, the crash report said.

The dump truck driver, Greg Boettger, 56, of Springfield, Minn., was taken to Windom Hospital with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

The driver of the third vehicle, Jeffery Shaner, 64, of Sanborn, was also taken to Windom Hospital with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

All three drivers were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, the patrol said.