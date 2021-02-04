A pickup truck driver was hit by a freight train Thursday in western Minnesota and killed, authorities said.

The collision occurred southeast of the city of Ottertail about 8:45 a.m., according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

The pickup driver, a 60-year-old man who lived nearby, was declared dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

The pickup was heading east on 308th Street, where it was hit on the passenger side by the northbound freight train, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Two train workers were not hurt.

