Giants and Commanders tie at 20 as Gano's kick falls short
Giants kicker Graham Gano came up well short on a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired in overtime, leaving New York and the Washington Commanders tied at 20 Sunday in a deadlock between teams on the periphery of the NFC playoff picture.
Vikings
Vikings survive another thrilling finish, beating Jets 27-22 to reach 10-2
Camryn Bynum intercepted Mike White on fourth down at the goal line with 10 seconds left to seal the victory and give the Minnesota Vikings at least a share of the NFC North title for the first time since 2017.
Sports
Vikings hang on, again, for 27-22 victory over White, Jets
Justin Jefferson's touchdown catch with 8:33 left gave the Minnesota Vikings enough of a lead to hang on for a 27-22 victory despite a relentless rally by the New York Jets on Sunday.
Sports
Watson rusty in return but Browns get 27-14 win over Texans
Deshaun Watson struggled in a sloppy performance in his first game in 700 days but a punt return for a touchdown by Donovan Peoples-Jones and two defensive TDs were plenty enough to give the Cleveland Browns a 27-14 win over the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday.
Sports
Traylor, No. 9 Virginia Tech women stop Horston, Tennessee
Kayana Traylor scored 18 points and No. 9 Virginia Tech held off Tennessee 59-56 Sunday in a Jimmy V Women's Classic matchup.