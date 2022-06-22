Photos: Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles

Park Board's proposed Cedar-Isles master plan takes a 'lighter touch'
By Aaron Lavinsky
June 22, 2022 — 3:57pm
A proposal to guide the Minneapolis Park Board's management of Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles for the next 30 years opts for minimal changes, emphasizing ecological restoration over manmade amenities. The master planning process for the two lakes, which are part of the Chain of Lakes Regional Park, began in fall 2019 with gathering public opinion.
Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune
Charlie Brault, of Minneapolis, swings his 1-year old son Arlo at Cedar Lake’s South Beach on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in Minneapolis
Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune
A family of ducks pass a swimmer near Cedar Lake’s South Beach.
Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune
Water quality emerged as a major focus during the Community Advisory Committee process. The preferred concept includes marsh restoration, rain gardens, tree trenches and shoreline buffers around both lakes by expanding their littoral edges — the shallow area between land and water where plants help to naturally filter runoff.
Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune
A trio of paddle boarders approach a great blue herron standing on the edge of a dock on Cedar Lake.