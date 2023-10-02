Gallery: Vikings beat Carolina for first victory

Vikings star Justin Jefferson caught a 30-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter Sunday as Panthers cornerback D’Shawn Jamison could only watch.
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson celebrated his first touchdown catch Sunday, a 4-yarder in the second quarter.
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson celebrated his second-quarter touchdown with his mother, Elaine.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) ran on the field alongside guard Ezra Cleveland (72) during player introductions.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) launched what ended up as his 30-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson.
Running back Cam Akers (31) made his Vikings debut, here attempting to avoid a tackle from the Panthers’ C. J. Henderson.
Carolina’s Sam Franklin Jr. jumped in front of Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn in the first quarter and returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown.
It was another rough day for Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft. The former Alabama star completed 25 of 32 passes for 204 yards but was sacked five times.
Longtime Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) forced a fumble by Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the third quarter. D.J. Wonnum (98) recovered the fumble and returned it 51 yards for a touchdown.
Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) prepared to corral a Bryce Young fumble.
D.J. Wonnum (98) attempted to sprint away from Carolina running back Chuba Hubbard (30) on his way to returning a fumble 51 yards for a touchdown.
D.J. Wonnum celebrated after the first takeaway and touchdown of his four-year Vikings career.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reacted after Justin Jefferson’s 30-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) tried to escape the pursuit of Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn.
Back on the field after missing most of the season because of injur, Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport (0) sacked Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the fourth quarter.
Vikings fans who made the trip to North Carolina chanted after a third-quarter touchdown.
Panthers receiver Adam Thielen was greeted by former Vikings teammate Justin Jefferson following the game.