U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips announced Friday on social media that his presidential campaign was laying off "a lot" of staffers, but said he wasn't going to give up his long-shot candidacy for the Democratic nomination.

"It was a really tough day for all of us," the Minnesota congressman said in a three-minute video posted on X, formerly Twitter. He said he had found it "almost impossible to raise enough to do this campaign the way I want," especially when the party is "working against you."

However, he said he had promised his staff that he would continue in the race against President Joe Biden, who has thumped Phillips soundly in the New Hampshire and South Carolina primaries.

"I am on the ballot in 43 states," Phillips said, requesting contributions to the campaign and adding: "I'm going to continue this journey as long as you want this journey continued."

Efforts to reach the Phillips campaign Friday night were unsuccessful.

Phillips won 20% of the vote in the New Hampshire primary on Jan. 23, running far behind Biden who garnered 64% of the ballots as a write-in candidate. In South Carolina this month, Phillips won less than 2% of the vote, running behind Biden, who captured 96%, and even author/activist Marianne Williamson, who cleared the 2% mark. He will face Biden again in the Michigan primary on Feb. 27.



















