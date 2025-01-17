Anderson: Pheasants, ducks, butterflies: Their chances — and yours — improve 80 acres at a time

“In this case, when I heard about the 80 acres in Murray County, I contacted the real estate agent and drove to Fulda to meet him and to inspect the property,” Schneider said. “I agreed with Bill [Schuna] that it had great possibilities, not only for ducks, but for pheasants, songbirds and butterflies. Also, the upland portion was bordered by a hardwood ridge, which would support deer and turkeys and help buffer the lake.”