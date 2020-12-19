One week after backing a failed push to challenge Joe Biden's election, U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber has started to refer to Biden as president-elect, becoming the first in Minnesota's GOP congressional delegation to do so.

In a letter to a constituent shared with the Star Tribune, Stauber defended his decision to join fellow GOP Reps. Tom Emmer and Jim Hagedorn in supporting a U.S. Supreme Court lawsuit filed by Texas that sought to invalidate Biden's victory in four key swing states. The high court declined the case.

In a letter dated Friday, Stauber argued that "this is in no way an attempt to overturn the results of the elections."

"This was done openly and publicly within the bounds of the judicial system because our goal is transparency and integrity, not to subvert results or disenfranchise legitimate votes," he wrote.

"We raised our concerns, the court did not side with us, the matter is closed, and I accept the ruling. On January 20, 2021, I will be in attendance for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration."

Emmer has refused so far to call Biden president-elect, though he has acknowledged the Electoral College's certification of Biden's victory and noted that President Donald Trump's remaining options to challenge the election were "diminishing." He said last week that he will attend Biden's inauguration.

Stephen Montemayor