Pete Buttigieg on four years of passenger protections — and whether they’ll last

Remember to be a human when you’re engaging with flight attendants and airport workers and fellow passengers. Just remember you’re all going to the same place. One thing that always strikes me as funny is how, when it’s time to board, everybody can’t wait, as if the cabin was the sweetest place on Earth. And then upon arrival, everybody can’t wait to get off, as if the cabin were on fire. I’m not in any hurry to get off the plane and stand on the cold jet bridge.