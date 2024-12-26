Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has been at the helm of the nation’s transportation infrastructure — including its aviation system — during a tumultuous four years.
Pete Buttigieg on four years of passenger protections — and whether they’ll last
The outgoing transportation secretary reflects on “the largest expansion of airline passenger rights” ever.
By Christine Chung
In 2021, his first year as secretary, the pandemic still had the travel industry in free fall, nearly shutting down airlines in the United States. Then, as air travel dramatically rebounded, airline policieschanged. Checked-bag fees rose. The golden age of ultra-low-cost carriers like Spirit Airlines waned. Then operational meltdowns of Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines disrupted travel for millions of passengers for days. And this year saw the busiest days of air travel ever.
Yet passengers got new rights, with Buttigieg carving out a stance of aggressively holding the airlines accountable. At times he faced criticism, but under his leadership, the Department of Transportation proposed regulations targeting junk fees, ticket refunds, costs for families to sit together and the mishandling of wheelchairs.
Buttigieg discussed what he believes he has accomplished for airline passengers during his tenure, his experiences flying with his husband and their children, and what might be next.
Q: You were responsible for overseeing the nation’s airways, railroads, highways, pipelines and shipping infrastructure. How do you think you did?
A: I’ll leave it to others to grade my performance, but we’ve been able to deliver the most transformative set of infrastructure investments in my lifetime. If I were to visit one project that we funded every day for the rest of my life, I would not live long enough to see even half of them.
I’m equally proud of what we were able to do in terms of using our policy tools to make people better off: railroad workers, airline passengers, communities that we have acted to protect. There’s a lot of really great people here who will be able to continue to meet this department’s mission long after this administration is over.
Q: What were the major pain points you identified in air travel, and what was your approach to address them?
A: When we arrived, the big question wasn’t how to fine-tune the air travel experience. The big question was whether America’s airlines were all about to go out of business. So the first order of business was to make sure that the airline sector survived, and we did, with tens of billions of dollars in taxpayer funding.
Then came the question of how to respond to the demand that was coming in, and the fact that people were returning to the skies in a big way the next year, a trend that has continued. And we were getting a lot of complaints, so we got to work.
We knew that this department had tools to make passengers better off. We implemented rules, we supported legislation. We used transparency tools like the online dashboard and everything else at our disposal to improve things for passengers.
I think we’re justified in describing our work as the largest expansion of airline passenger rights since this department came into being.
Q: Delta’s chief executive, Ed Bastian, recently called the past four years “an overreach.” What’s your response?
A: I think anyone who says that the last few years are an overreach is out of touch with his customers, because the public response to this work has been overwhelmingly positive. I would add it’s been perfectly consistent with good business outcomes at an airline like Delta, which is plenty profitable, even as we require them to take better care of passengers.
We want airlines to succeed. We just want them to succeed by doing the right thing, and if they won’t do that on their own, we will implement policies to require it. I would not assume that a change in party will change the approach, because it’s not like only Democrats are telling us they love these airline refund rules.
Q: Will the protections last? How easy is it for these to be rolled back by the incoming administration?
A: Our increased enforcement practice was one of adding one or two zeros to the typical fines, so that it was enough to change airline behavior. I think any change to that would need to come with some kind of justification, and any change to a rule has to go through a process, just like we had to go through long, elaborate processes to get rules finalized.
And some important accomplishments are now encoded in law. The refund rule is reinforced by the FAA reauthorization, which means that it would take an act of Congress to strip those passenger protections away. Without trying to predict the future, I’m skeptical that a Congress in either party would be eager to strip passenger protections away.
Q: In what ways did flying with your own young children open your eyes?
A: Hugely. Chasten, my husband, and I are still juggling with the gear, the stroller and the car seats, just like everybody else. It was part of why we were motivated to do our part to make it a little easier with things like the fee-free family seating, and some of the information we put up on our website about how the different airlines handle flying with kids.
You shouldn’t have to have frequent flyer status to sit next to your kids.
Q: How many states and cities did you visit while in this role? How did you fly?
A: All 50 states and 199 cities in the United States, and then nine countries: Canada, Mexico, Ukraine, Poland, Japan, Scotland/U.K., Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.
And I flew mostly commercially and in economy. As an airline regulator, I think it’s important to eat where you cook.
Q: As a frequent flyer, what’s your best travel advice?
A: Don’t check a bag if you can help it. Always have a backup plan in the back of your head.
Remember to be a human when you’re engaging with flight attendants and airport workers and fellow passengers. Just remember you’re all going to the same place. One thing that always strikes me as funny is how, when it’s time to board, everybody can’t wait, as if the cabin was the sweetest place on Earth. And then upon arrival, everybody can’t wait to get off, as if the cabin were on fire. I’m not in any hurry to get off the plane and stand on the cold jet bridge.
I also think it’s important to really take just a second to contemplate the magic of the fact that we get to where we’re going by being propelled through the air, and that we get to see the clouds from the other side.
about the writer
Christine ChungNew York Times
The outgoing transportation secretary reflects on “the largest expansion of airline passenger rights” ever.