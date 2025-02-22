Most of us need to work to support ourselves and our lifestyles.
Let money support your values, not the other way around
Aligning your personal values with your finances helps you make the best decisions.
By Ross Levin
We cash a check and use the money to pay for things we need today or to cover anticipated future needs. But the question to ask yourself is: Does your money support your values or does money dictate them?
Money supports your values when your spending is directed toward what’s most important in your life. If family time is a priority, is the amount of work you are taking on reflective of that? Are you mindlessly eating out as a couple or having an actual date night for the two of you? Are you creating memories? Are you doing some of the things that cost little but add a lot, like walking around a farmer’s market, heading to a state park, spending time in nature? If you are not investing in what you say is important, then it isn’t important.
Money controls your values when rules or actions of others determine your needs. Once you’ve met your financial needs, then everything above that is discretionary. “I deserve this” and “I don’t deserve this” are two sides of the same coin. If you are buying items because you can afford them, not because you really want them, then your spending is misaligned with your original values.
Worse, if you are buying something because others have it, then you are letting their actions dictate your money values. But if you are unable to spend money on what you want that you can comfortably afford, then some other messaging has obstructed your money values. Neither mindless spending nor unnecessary parsimony serves you.
The way to calibrate your spending to match your values is through understanding what is important to you, describing why this matters, and then continuing to return to this when you stray.
For example, when you are thinking about buying a home, list the must-haves and what they represent to you before you start house hunting. Prioritize them in case your budget won’t allow you to have them all, and prepare to drop the lowest ranked, if necessary. Be clear with your realtor that you only want to see houses with these must-haves.
Money choices are values choices. Aligning your actions with your values is the most effective use of your assets.
Spend your life wisely.
Ross Levin is the founder of Accredited Investors Wealth Management in Edina. He can be reached at ross@accredited.com.
