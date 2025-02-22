Let money support your values, not the other way around

Money supports your values when your spending is directed toward what’s most important in your life. If family time is a priority, is the amount of work you are taking on reflective of that? Are you mindlessly eating out as a couple or having an actual date night for the two of you? Are you creating memories? Are you doing some of the things that cost little but add a lot, like walking around a farmer’s market, heading to a state park, spending time in nature? If you are not investing in what you say is important, then it isn’t important.