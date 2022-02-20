One person was reported to be critically hurt in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Golden Valley, police said.

It happened about 8:35 p.m. near Duluth Street and N. Regent Avenue, near Hwy. 100, police said in a statement.

Police were called to the area on a report of a drive-by shooting. Police released little information as the investigation is continuing, but said multiple shots were fired in an incident that involved two vehicles.

No information was released about the injured person, who was taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back at StarTribune.com for more information.