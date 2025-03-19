People need to feel like they matter. How?

If we all think about putting people of every age first, before considering our own interests, we can have a profound effect on the lives of each other. Leading with understanding, patience, kindness and compassion for others is an investment in each other, in our communities and in our state. In a world seemingly intent on creating and sharpening the differences and distinctions between people, balkanizing us through the techniques of misinformation and disinformation, grounding ourselves in service, purpose and relationships will guide us in maintaining civility and respect toward one another as we advance our communities and state toward greater unity and not disharmony.