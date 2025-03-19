People need to feel like they matter. How?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
In mid-January at the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting in Washington, D.C., mayors from across the country saw Vivek Murthy make his last public appearance as surgeon general of the United States. I was truly struck by the importance and thoughtfulness of his presentation. After two terms of service dedicated to improving the public health of our country, Murthy expressed, among other things, great concern about the effect of social media on our children. “The need to matter,” he said, “in a world of constant comparison” is adversely affecting the lives of so many young people.
That pressure of constant comparison, coupled with what Murthy believes is the misplaced pursuit of the triad of fame, wealth and power that permeates the internet as a goal for our kids, needs to be replaced by what he calls “the Triad of Fulfillment” — namely a commitment to service, purpose and relationships. These three virtues — service, purpose and relationships — should also be the core pillars of a true community — and any state or any country.
I see the dedication to those three virtues in Edina, every day, from both people and organizations, and I see them in action across our state of Minnesota as well in so many communities and in so many ways.
When I think about the years ahead, my first thoughts are not about housing affordability, or land use and growth patterns, or transportation infrastructure or park improvements, but about the importance of maintaining and enhancing that sense of community and, indeed, enhancing our state, through a commitment to that Triad of Fulfillment. Such a commitment will not only build stronger, more well-connected communities but will also have the positive effect of modeling what is important for our children — and positively impact their self-esteem and health in both mental and physical ways.
If we all think about putting people of every age first, before considering our own interests, we can have a profound effect on the lives of each other. Leading with understanding, patience, kindness and compassion for others is an investment in each other, in our communities and in our state. In a world seemingly intent on creating and sharpening the differences and distinctions between people, balkanizing us through the techniques of misinformation and disinformation, grounding ourselves in service, purpose and relationships will guide us in maintaining civility and respect toward one another as we advance our communities and state toward greater unity and not disharmony.
Part of our City Mission in Edina states that we are “Better Together” — constantly fostering an inclusive and engaged community — and this can be done so effectively, in not only our town and in our schools, but in every town throughout Minnesota, by having a primary commitment to purpose, serving others and building relationships.