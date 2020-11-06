Since its founding in 1976, Penumbra Theatre has seen its share of ups and downs. Here's a timeline of some key dates.

1976: Founded by Lou Bellamy and the artistic company that includes Faye Price, Marion McClinton, Horace Bond and Claude Purdy.

1982: Budding playwright August Wilson gets his first professional production, “Black Bart and the Sacred Hills.”

1993: Marion McClinton stages “Two Trains Running,” which playwright Wilson regards as the definitive production of his drama.

2012: Announces a $1.15 million loss, cuts staff and cancels its fall season.

2013: Reopens after an ambitious fundraising campaign.

2017: Penumbra is celebrated with a 40th-anniversary exhibit at the Minnesota History Center.

2017: Sarah Bellamy replaces her father, Lou, as artistic director.

2020: Produces “The White Card” and is a declared a “cultural treasure” by the Ford Foundation.