Q: I would like to know if you have any information on the series “Pennyworth.” Is it returning for a second season, and if so do you know when?

A: The “Batman” prequel focusing on the early years of Alfred Pennyworth has been picked up for a second season on Epix. Its return date is not clear because of the pandemic. Production on the second season began in February, but by early March it had shut down. An Epix representative said on May 20 that the series is still on hiatus.

Stagecoach and Stooges

Q: A few years ago I watched a western movie that I enjoyed. It had Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. I believe at the beginning they were robbing a stagecoach. Can you help me with the title?

A: You probably saw “4 for Texas,” a lighthearted western from 1963 with Sinatra, Martin, Ursula Andress and Anita Ekberg. It begins with a stagecoach attack, although not quite the way you remember it. The cast also includes Charles Bronson, Victor Buono, Jack Elam and, really, a scene with the Three Stooges.

Margulies

She’s been busy

Q: What has Julianna Margulies been doing since she left “The Good Wife” in 2017?

A: Plenty. Credits include the movie “The Upside” and the TV series “Dietland” on AMC and the miniseries “The Hot Zone” on Nat Geo. She is also guest-starring in several episodes of the current season of Showtime’s “Billions.”

