Penn & Teller reveal why they’re coming back to the Minnesota Renaissance Festival

But it makes sense that organizers would make an exception for the renowned duo on opening day. The stage and time for the one-day-only show have yet to be announced. “I have a big place in my heart for the Minnesota RenFest,” said Teller, who rarely talks on stage. “It was the first place I actually earned my living doing magic. For me, it was showbiz boot camp, sweating in leather and velvet, swatting gargantuan mosquitoes, the poignant silent moments in my show, shattered by blasting bagpipes as shrieking hippie children climbed my leg. Once you’ve held a crowd there, Broadway and Las Vegas are a cakewalk.”