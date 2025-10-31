Takeaways: Wild offense sputters in fifth consecutive loss, this one to Penguins

Trying a different strategy didn’t work for the Wild.
After opening the scoring for the first time in six games, the Wild blew their lead in a 4-1 loss to the Penguins on Thursday night at Grand Casino Arena that extended the Wild’s season-long losing streak to five games.
“We were the better team in the first period,” coach John Hynes said, “and they were the better team in the second and third.”
Pittsburgh’s Bryan Rust broke a 1-1 tie 6:29 into the third period to settle the goaltending duel between the Wild’s Filip Gustavsson and Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry with the first of three third-period goals for the Penguins.
Gustavsson finished with 30 saves, while Jarry had 26.
The Wild’s last win — and only victory in their past nine games — was Oct. 20 at the New York Rangers.
“For some reason, we’re letting the frustration creep in our game,” Wild veteran forward Marcus Foligno said.
How it happened
The Wild had their best start in ages, capitalizing first and hauling a lead into the second period for just the third time, but they couldn’t sustain it.