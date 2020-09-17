Vice President Mike Pence will return to Minnesota on Thursday, when he plans to hold a Cops for Trump listening session in Minneapolis.

The police gathering is “focusing on the Trump administration’s unwavering commitment to law enforcement,” the campaign announced. It comes as President Donald Trump has focused on a law-and-order message on the campaign trail, following civil unrest across the nation after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Before he heads to Minneapolis on Sept. 24, Pence will hold a manufacturing-focused event at Midwest Manufacturing in Eau Claire, Wis.

Pence was in Minnesota less than a month ago. He visited Duluth for a “Workers for Trump” event. The Trump campaign has made Minnesota a top target in the 2020 election, with numerous visits from the administration and surrogates.

Both Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will visit Minnesota Friday, with Trump traveling to Bemidji and Biden in Duluth.