A new residence near the Chain of Lakes with a sedum garden sprouting from the rooftop. A midcentury revival that includes the first permit-issued ADU in St. Paul. An art deco condo overlooking the Mississippi River that reimagines the Golden Age of Travel.

If you've ever wanted to look behind the scenes and inquire about professionally designed projects, the "Let's Talk Home Design" virtual event is for you.

Homeowners, designers and architects will talk about their latest projects, including the team behind this midcentury revival in St. Paul.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. on April 27, it will include a roundtable in which the architects, designers and homeowners talk about their projects. There also will be time for questions from the audience. Last but not least, this year's 2023-24 Home of the Month winners will be announced. The annual Home of the Month awards are sponsored by the American Institute of Architects Minnesota and the Star Tribune to honor excellence in local architecture,

The virtual program ($10) also includes a digital lookbook — a peek inside more than 40 of the latest architect-designed homes.

In addition, those looking to talk to an architect about a potential project will be able to schedule a 45-minute in-person or virtual conversation ($35) with a design professional on May 6, 9 or 20.

For more information and to sign up for the virtual event, visit startribune.com/aiaHomes.