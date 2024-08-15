Twin Cities Suburbs

Pedestrian killed in Maplewood hit-and-run crash

Police are still looking for the driver. The crash happened Wednesday night.

By Tim Harlow

Star Tribune

August 15, 2024 at 12:29PM

Maplewood police say a hit-and-run crash that left one pedestrian dead and another injured Wednesday night has turned into a murder investigation.

Police have found the vehicle involved in the incident but continue to search for the driver who hit the pedestrians about 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of E. Larpenteur Avenue and Dieter Street, said Lt. Joe Steiner.

Police and paramedics responding to the scene found a 23-year-old woman from Minneapolis with critical injuries and a 22-year-old woman from St. Paul with non-life-threatening injuries, Steiner said.

The 23-year-old was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where she later died, Steiner said. Her name has not been released.

The other woman was treated at the scene, he said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping with the investigation. No other information was immediately released.

