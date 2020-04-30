A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in St. Paul, and the driver was arrested moments later on suspicion of being chemically impaired, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Vandalia Street and Charles Avenue, police said.

Police identified the victim as Russell W. Bangert, 61, of Minneapolis. Bangert was released from state prison in 2016 after his conviction for the 1976 murders of his half-sister and her husband.

The 46-year-old driver fled in his pickup truck, police said, but an officer spotted the damaged vehicle and the motorist roughly 15 minutes later about two blocks away, police said.

The suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to police. He was jailed on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide and awaits charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Police have yet to explain the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Courts records show that the motorist has a drunken driving conviction from 2009.

More than 43 years ago, Bangert was convicted by jurors in Blue Earth County when he was 18 years old of two counts of first-degree murder for the November 1976 shooting of Robert Evenson, 31, and Ellen Evenson, 28, in their Rapidan home as their 2-year-old daughter slept in her crib.

The couple's car was found five days later in Ocala, Fla., but Bangert could not be located.

Police caught up with him five weeks later in Fort Worth, Texas, where he was shoplifting cupcakes. He told an officer he shot the couple because he "never did like the people" and "needed a reason to get out of there."

Bangert was imprisoned from early 1977 until November 2016, then paroled and placed on probation for life.