A pedestrian died after a pickup truck hit them while they were crossing Hwy. 13 in Burnsville on Monday.
A Ram pickup truck was traveling west on the highway near Nicollet Avenue as the pedestrian walked south across the road at about 6 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The agency has not identified the pedestrian as of Monday night.
