A Metro Transit bus struck and injured a pedestrian on Wednesday evening in Roseville, according to the transit agency.
Pedestrian injured after getting hit by Metro Transit bus in Roseville
The victim was an adult male who is reportedly in stable condition.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 14, 2024 at 12:12PM
The incident occurred at about 8:15 p.m. in a crosswalk at Rice Street and Little Canada, said Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr, who added that no passengers were on the bus at the time.
Metro Transit said the victim was an adult male who was reportedly in stable condition after receiving treatment at Regions Hospital.
