A truck driver transporting live turkeys crashed on snow-and-ice-covered Hwy. 12 early Friday near Willmar, Minn., and died at the scene.

Gary Kim Vergin, 65, of Willmar, was headed west on Hwy. 12 when he lost control of his rig while navigating a curve near NE. 45th Street just outside Willmar.

Hours earlier, the patrol responded to a report of a pedestrian who was hit by two vehicles on Hwy. 120 in Maplewood.

Susan Renee Sina, 67, of Oakdale, was crossing in the 800 block of Hwy. 120, also known as Century Avenue, about 9:16 p.m. when she was struck by a northbound Buick and “an unidentified southbound SUV,” the State Patrol said.

Sina died at the scene, the patrol said.

The Buick driver, identified as Robert Milton Lyden, 89, of St. Paul, was not hurt.