A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday afternoon in Blaine, authorities said.
The incident occurred near 109th Avenue NE. and Flanders Court NE., according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement has asked motorists to avoid the area as investigators work to determine the circumstances the crash.
No other details were immediately available.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
