A 28-year-old man was fatally struck over the weekend as he was crossing Hwy. 7 in Hopkins.
Pedestrian fatally struck while crossing Hwy. 7 in Hopkins
The name of the victim has not been released.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 11, 2024 at 12:21PM
The man, whose name has not been released, was walking across the eastbound lanes of the highway near 12th Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle about 9:25 p.m. Saturday, the State Patrol said.
The driver who hit the man, identified as Cecelia Schmelzle, 23, of St. Louis Park, was not hurt, the patrol said.
No other details about the crash were immediately available.
