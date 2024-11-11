Twin Cities

Pedestrian fatally struck while crossing Hwy. 7 in Hopkins

The name of the victim has not been released.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 11, 2024 at 12:21PM

A 28-year-old man was fatally struck over the weekend as he was crossing Hwy. 7 in Hopkins.

The man, whose name has not been released, was walking across the eastbound lanes of the highway near 12th Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle about 9:25 p.m. Saturday, the State Patrol said.

The driver who hit the man, identified as Cecelia Schmelzle, 23, of St. Louis Park, was not hurt, the patrol said.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather. 

