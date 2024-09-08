/news-politics/twin-cities/suburbs

Pedestrian dies in Plymouth crash

A 70-year-old Minneapolis man, who was crossing Highway 55 in Plymouth on foot, died after being struck by a vehicle driving east with a green light. The man was not in a crosswalk.

By Greta Kaul

September 8, 2024 at 1:27PM

A 70-year-old Minneapolis man died after he was was struck by a vehicle while walking across a highway in Plymouth Saturday night, according to law enforcement.

The man, believed to have been drinking alcohol, was crossing Highway 55 at South Shore Drive against traffic when a Subaru Forester, headed east with a green light, struck him around 8:20 p.m., according to a Department of Public Safety report. The man was not in a crosswalk.

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were believed to have been drinking and neither was injured, the report said.

The pedestrian’s identity will be released early Monday.

