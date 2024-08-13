For much of the field, Monday’s scores at the 124th U.S. Amateur were a brutal reminder of just how difficult of a test this week will be.
U.S. Amateur starts with high scores at Hazeltine National in Chaska
While Hazeltine National played more than four strokes over par, Chaska Town Course was not as difficult for the field.
Just 82 of the 312 entrants walking Hazeltine National and Chaska Town Course broke par during Day 1 of the 36-hole stroke play portion of the seven-day event.
Hazeltine, the host course, played to an average of 76.070 — more than four strokes over par.
Paul Chang, a senior-to-be at Virginia, and Tom Fischer, a junior-to-be at Ole Miss, each carded 6-under 64s at Chaska Town Course to stand above the pack leading by two over eight players, none who played at Hazeltine.
The five Minnesotans in the U.S. Amateur field had mostly frustrating days.
Stillwater’s Ben Warian birdied three of his last five holes at Chaska Town Course to finish at 1-under 69. Shorewood’s Jacob Pedersen (73) and Cretin-Derham Hall’s Sam Udovich (74) also played at Chaska Town Course.
Gunnar Broin of Shorewood shot 2-over 74 at Hazeltine while East Grand Forks’ Nate Deziel limped to an 84,
Players will switch courses Tuesday, after which the top 128 players will move to bracket-style match play at Hazeltine. The 36-hole championship will be contested Sunday.
