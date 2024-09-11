Patrol IDs motorcyclist killed in east metro after colliding with semi that pulled in front of him

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a semitrailer truck on an east metro highway, officials said Tuesday.
The motorcyclist was identified by the patrol as Caleb John Taylor, 27, of Stillwater.
September 11, 2024 at 12:59PM
The crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Monday at Hwys. 95 and 36 in Oak Park Heights, the State Patrol said.
According to the patrol:
The trucker was heading north on Hwy. 95 and turned left onto the ramp for westbound Hwy. 36 into the path of the southbound motorcycle, whose operator was unable to stop in time.
Trucker Bokhodir Tillabekov, 30, of Rehoboth, Del., was not injured.
