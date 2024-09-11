Twin Cities Suburbs

Patrol IDs motorcyclist killed in east metro after colliding with semi that pulled in front of him

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 11, 2024 at 12:59PM
Caleb Taylor, with wife Sheleah and son Isa. (Walsh, Paul)

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a semitrailer truck on an east metro highway, officials said Tuesday.

The crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Monday at Hwys. 95 and 36 in Oak Park Heights, the State Patrol said.

The motorcyclist was identified by the patrol as Caleb John Taylor, 27, of Stillwater.

According to the patrol:

The trucker was heading north on Hwy. 95 and turned left onto the ramp for westbound Hwy. 36 into the path of the southbound motorcycle, whose operator was unable to stop in time.

Trucker Bokhodir Tillabekov, 30, of Rehoboth, Del., was not injured.

